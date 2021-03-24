Shehnaaz Gill sets the internet on fire as she stuns in leopard print coat; SEE PICS

Shehnaaz Gill constantly shares pictures on her Instagram which makes fans go crazy for her. Her pictures go viral in no time.

The former Bigg Boss contestant and Punjabi singer Shehnaaz Gill is also a fashion icon. Her fashion sense is adored by the fans. Shehnaaz, who has been part of many music videos, has gained popularity after her entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss. And in the lockdown she transformed herself by losing weight. The audience loves her refreshing looks and her flawless beautiful skin. Shehnaaz often shares pictures with her fans. Today, she shared new pictures on her social media which proves her simplicity.

In the pictures, Shehnaaz Gill is seen dressed in a leopard print oversized winter coat. Her brown hair complements her attire and her make-up is also on point. She has applied pink blush and used mauve colour matt finish lip colour. And not to miss is her colourful umbrella in the picture. Fans are also dropping loads of comments and praising her beauty. Shehnaaz was recently seen in a music video with Badshaah titled FLY. Fans are popularly called SidNaaz because of her linkup rumours with Sidharth Shukla. Both are good friends but have never accepted their relationship. They even came together for a music video which was an instant hit.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular singers in India at present. Netizens admire her beautiful appearance and her cute face. Her sweet way of talking is loved by people.

Presently, she is shooting for her upcoming movie with Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. They are in Canada for the shooting of scenes. Shehnaaz Gill has also shared a still from the movie on her social media to delight her fans.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill’s nerdy old school look with glasses goes viral on the internet, netizens pour love; SEE PICS

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Share your comment ×