Shehnaaz Gill shares a beautiful monochrome PHOTO as she enjoys Mumbai rains; Mahhi Vij is all hearts for her

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehanaaz Gill shared an awe-inspiring picture on her social media handle as she enjoyed the monsoon season in Mumbai, and also revealed a 'perfect plan' for the weather. Read on to know more.

Shehnaaz Gill is a big-time social media buff, and there's no doubt about this fact. The Punjabi Kudi entered the BB 13 house as almost a nobody but went on to become the most-loved contestant. She enjoys a massive fan following, and fans love her immensely. It's been close to five months since the 'tedha' season came to an end, but the love and craze for Shehnaaz among people are still the same. Shehnaaz also loves her followers, and never misses a chance to interact with them.

Almost every day, she keeps posting new pictures or videos, to keep them engaged and entertained. And yesterday, she dropped another surprise for her fans, which brought about a huge smile on their face. Sana (as lovingly called by fans) took to her Instagram handle to share a beautiful monochrome picture as she enjoyed the monsoon season in the 'city of dreams.' Yes, Shehnaaz is enjoying Mumbai Rains, of course, from the confines of her home owing to the COVID-19 scare. Wearing a floral dress, minimal makeup, and open tresses, Shehnaaz looks absolutely beautiful. However, it is her talkative eyes and her smile that enhances her overall look.

She captioned this awe-inspiring picture as Verified. 'Enjoying the beautiful Mumbai Monsoon. Hope you're doing it too.' Within moments, as usual, her comment section was flooded with comments and compliments from her fans. Even her good friend, Mahhi Vij couldn't stop gushing over her beauty and was all hearts for it. It looked like Maahi was out of words, as she only dropped in a heart emoji, expressing her love for Shehnaaz.

Often called as Punjabi Ki , this picture will surely remind you of the Bollywood diva, as Shehnaaz Gill looks like the spitting image of Katrina Kaif in this picture. She very well resembles Katrina Kaif's look from Namaste London. Doesn't she?

Not only this, but Shehnaaz also revealed a 'perfect plan' for the monsoons, and it is all we all want right now, considering the appealing atmosphere. She took to her Twitter handle and unleashed her childishness with a cute post. She wrote, 'When life gives you rainy days, wear cute boots and jump in the puddles.' Well, we totally agree with Shehnaaz here and want to tap our inner child, but the Coronavirus crisis has forced us to stay indoors and enjoy monsoons from our balcony.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's posts here:

When life gives you rainy days, wear cute boots and jump in the puddles. — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) July 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz fans are eagerly waiting for her to reveal her upcoming project. However, Shehnaaz is waiting for some good opportunities to come her way and is eyeing to star in a Bollywood movie now. She was last seen in a music video titled 'Keh Gayi Sorry' with Jassie Gill. The song received an overwhelming response from the audience.

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's chemistry in Bigg Boss 13? What do you want Shehnaaz to do next? Do you like Shehnaaz's thoughts and the latest picture? Drop-in your suggestions in the comment section below.

