Shehnaaz Gill shares a cute PIC as she thanks fans for giving Bhula Dunga a grand opening

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill expressed her gratitude towards fans in her latest post for making Bhula Dunga, featuring her and Sidharth Shukla a massive hit. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill made many heads turn with her cuteness and wit in the Bigg Boss 13 house. After the 'tedha' season the Punjab Ki went on to participate in a swayamvar show 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.' However, she could not find an ideal soul partner there. Her streak of entertaining the audience did not stop there, as she then featured in a music video with her 'Pyaar' Sidharth Shukla. Yes, the BB 13's cutest couple did their first music video together titled, 'Bhula Dunga.'

Bhula Dunga starring the duo dropped on March 24, 2020, and became a massive hit instantly. SidNaaz fans went gaga upon seeing the jodi's awe-inspiring chemistry in the song. Within moments of the song being released, it created a storm on social media and also topped charts on YouTube. Both, Shehnaaz and Sidharth were overwhelmed to see the massive response and love they received. For almost three days, the song has been trending and everyone is singing praises for SidNaaz's bond.

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle to share a cute picture of herself along with a gratitude note. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a pretty pink night suit as she makes a cute face. Well, if you've watched the music video you will know that this picture is from the song itself. We must say, there are no words for Shehnaaz's cuteness. Along with this adorable picture, Sana also thanked her fans for giving Bhula Dunga a grand opening in a single day. She revealed that the song has already crossed 22 million views but hopes for a higher number. Sana asked fans to support her more to reach the 100 million mark for Bhula Dunga.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here:

For the unversed, Bhula Dunga is sung and composed by Darshan Raval. The lyrics are by Gurpreet Saini and Gautam Sharma. The melody is about love and how love can also cause pain. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think SidNaaz's song can cross 100 million views? Let us know in the comment section below.

