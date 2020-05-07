Shehnaaz Gill shares the FIRST LOOK of her song 'Keh Gayi Sorry' with Jassie Gill; Teaser to release tomorrow

It's time for all Shehnaaz Gill fans to make merry! Well, the first look of her song with Jassie Gill has been released. Yes, you read right! Just a few minutes ago, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her upcoming song with the Punjabi singer-actor. The song has been titled 'Keh Gayi Sorry.' Sharing the first poster, Sana wrote, 'Guys here is the poster of my upcoming song. I hope you all will love it.'

Jassie also shared the poster on his social media handle and revealed the teaser release date of the melody. And it is not so far. Well, the teaser of Shehnaaz and Jassie's new collaboration will be out tomorrow. Yes, giving a sweet surprise to the fans, the teaser of Keh Gayi Sorry will drop in tomorrow (May 8, 2020) at 3 pm. Within moments of the Punjab Ki , making the big announcement, her fans went completely berserk. They couldn't contain their excitement to see Shehnaaz back in action. Her followers bombarded her post with multiple comments as they showered her with love and blessings.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill on her relationship with Sidharth Shukla: We are friends, will share that bond in future also

In the poster, Shehnaaz can be seen dressed in a brown overcoat as she cannot take her eyes of Jassie. With open tresses, fresh makeup, and nude lipstick, Shehnaaz looks absolutely ravishing. She is a perfect combination of cute and beautiful. On the other hand, Jassie looks dapper in black. The poster is a little blurry and gives you the vibes of a romantically sad song.

Take a look at the poster here:

It was only yesterday that the news of Shehnaaz's new music video with Jassie started doing the rounds. While the two had not made confirmations yesterday, we now know the reason why. They wanted to surprise everyone with their new melody and look like they have successfully done it. Sana and Jassie have certainly brought some fresh air in these difficult times. It is being said that Keh Gayi Sorry will also be a romantic melody just like Bhula Dunga. However, this one will have a Punjabi Tadka to it. While the song is sung by Jassie, the lyrics are penned by Nirmaan, and the music is composed by Avvy Sra.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz rose to fame with her stint in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She grabbed eyeballs for her cuteness, innocence, and bond with Sidharth Shukla. She was last seen in Darshan Raval's music video Bhula Dunga opposite Sidharth. SidNaaz's chemistry broke many records. Are you excited for Shehnaaz's upcoming song? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill twin in black in their new VIDEO; Vikram Chauhan teases the Bigg Boss 13 duo