Shehnaaz Gill shares a glimpse of her visit to the Brahmakumari ashram

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular actresses of the television and film industry. The actress came into the limelight with the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she formed a strong bond with late Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz shared she's presently getting in touch with her spiritual self at Brahmakumari ashram. She has posted a few pictures from her visit.

The Punjabi singer-actor has shared photos of 'Tower of Peace,' 'Tower of Purity,' 'Tower of Knowledge,' 'the Supreme Soul' light and a sunflower's image for everyone.

See photos here-

In Shehnaaz's meaningful conversation with sister BK Shivani earlier this month, she had revealed that she always wanted to meet her. And Sidharth used to assure her by saying that she will automatically lead her way towards them.

In that interaction, Shehnaaz revealed how she has now become a patient and positive person in the past 2 years. She called Sidharth her guiding angel and shared that she lost the desire to live after his death. She disclosed, "Kayi log sochte hain, nahi ab nahi mujhe rehna. Ab to main marr hi jau to accha hai, logon ki wording hai ye. Matlab meri bhi thi ki humein to ab nahi rehna chahiye, humein to aisa karna chahiye. Ab main kya karungi?"

Shehnaaz Gill hints at Sidharth Shukla's demise while talking to sister Shivani and says, 'Unka account mere saath abhi ke liye band ho gaya, phir may be continue hoga'. She also shared that she realised her strength and will cherish his memories.

Slowly but steadily Shehnaaz has got back to work and her recent collaboration with Yashraj Mukhate has already gone viral. He had converted the dialogue 'It's a boring Day' from the Bigg Boss 13 house into a rap with his music.



