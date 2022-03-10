Shehnaaz Gill shares her transition reel as she stuns in chic outfits; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is a prominent name in the entertainment sector. She rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The actress went through a weight transformation after the show and she has become one of the most fashionable actresses of the industry. She was not active on social media for a few months. She often shares pictures and videos on social media, in different stylish looks. The actress has recently shared a transition reel donning stylish attires.

In the reel shared by Honsla Rakh fame Shehnaaz Gill, she is seen in multiple fashionable outfits like bright yellow top with denim, a floral design full-length dress, black outfit, red playsuit, black top and red shimmer skirt, etc. The actress is seen flaunting her attires.

Fans of the actress commented on her post and dropped heart emojis. One commented, “Cutie”, another said, “Wowww Beautiful princess”. Other users said, “Looking so pretty”, “amazing”, “charming”, “OMG!!! You are just fire!!”, “Boss lady”, “Gorgeous in every frame”, etc. Numerous fans also dropped fire emojis on her post.

See video here: CLICK

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen with Shilpa Shetty as they were shooting together for a project. The actress had also performed with her on Shehnaaz’s popular reel, ‘Such a boring day”. The reel went viral and was loved by their fans. Shehnaaz Gill was last seen on the TV screens when she visited Bigg Boss 15 sets and gave a spectacular dance performance.



