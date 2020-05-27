Shehnaaz Gill shares post on 'positivity' amid rape charges against father; Says 'Nothing must ever go wrong'

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a beautiful selfie of herself and she asked people to stay positive and keep negative thoughts at bay. Take a look.

If you're an ardent follower of Shehnaaz Gill, you might know that she never misses posting a picture for her fans on social media. However, since the past couple of days, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant had not shared any pictures on her Instagram handle. Her absence affected her fans majorly, who were yearning to see her cuteness and antics that lit up their day. After a gap of almost 5 days, Shehnaaz finally posted an adorable selfie of herself.

With the cute selfie, Shehnaaz shared a quote on positivity and asked everyone to keep negative thoughts at bay to lead their life peacefully. She wrote, 'If you think positive thoughts then nothing should ever go wrong. Chill.' Punjab ki also asked her fans to stay at home, and stay healthy and safe. The picture is a close-up, where Shehnaaz is seen sans any makeup and is flaunting her beautiful smile. Well, it looks like she is trying to hold a smile, as her eyes speak a lot and share the emotions that she might be going through.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's pillow fight from Bigg Boss 13 is all things cute; Watch Throwback Video

Shehnaaz's post on positivity comes at a time when her father Santokh Singh has been accused of raping a 40-year-old woman at gunpoint in Jalandhar. The Punjab police have filed a complaint against him, and the investigations regarding the victim's allegations have been on. Reacting to the alleged rape charge, Santok Singh said that he has not done anything wrong and the lady in question is just trying to defame him and malign his image.

As soon as Shehnaaz shared her adorable picture after so many days, her fans went crazy. The flooded her comment section with notes saying how much they missed her and asked her to be strong in these tough times. They assured her that they love her unconditionally and will stand by her in all situations. Some Shehnaazians (her fans) also expressed their love for her and said that she is going to rule their hearts for many more years to come.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's picture here:

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz revealed that she feels that the craze and love people have for her now will be lost soon, as this craze is short-lived. She thinks people will forget her once the new season of Bigg Boss comes up. However, she will be extremely happy if fans remember her for her talent and thus she wants to take up some interesting projects to entertain them always.

She was last seen in a music video opposite Jassie Gill titled, Keh Gayi Sorry. Before that she had done a video with Sidharth Shukla named 'Bhula Dunga' that broke several records. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you like Shehnaaz's lockdown picture? Are you missing Shehnaaz in BB 13? Do you miss her chemistry with Sidharth Shukla on the show? What do you want her to do next, a song, a show, or a film? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill teasing Asim Riaz in this THROWBACK video will make you miss Bigg Boss 13

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×