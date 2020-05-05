Shehnaaz Gill shares a romantic BTS video with Sidharth Shukla from Bhula Dunga; Fans hail SidNaaz chemistry

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently dropped in a never-seen-before video with Sidharth Shukla from their song Bhula Dunga and fans cannot stop gushing over their cuteness. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are touted to be one of the cutest jodis. Well, they indeed are! The duo met on Bigg Boss 13, and soon garnered headlines for their adorable bond. Fans loved them on the show, and lovingly named them 'SidNaaz.' While Sidharth's victory brought about smiles on their fans' faces, they were disheartened they would not be able to see their favourite Jodi again. However, much to everyone's surprise, Sid and Sana collaborated for their first project after BB 13 and sent happy waves all around.

Yes, we're talking about Bhula Dunga. The duo featured in the romantic music video and wowed everyone with their sizzling chemistry. Sung by Darshan Raval, the song was released on March 24, 2020. Within a few hours of its release, it spread like wildfire and became a top trend. In fact, within some days, it went on to break several records. Though it has been over a month of Bhula Dunga's release, many are still listening to it on loop. Now, to treat the fans, Shehnaaz has dropped in a BTS moment with Sidharth from their shoot. Yes, you read that right!

Recently, the Punjab ki shared a never-seen-before video from the sets of Bhula Dunga, wherein she is seen sharing some cozy moments with the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. In the clip, Shehnaaz can be seen clad in a beautiful red dress, while Sidharth is wearing a grey shirt. The duo is seated in front of a bathtub as they enjoy a drink with each other. While their arms are rolled around each other, rose petals around them add to the beautifully romantic setup.

As soon as Shehnaaz teased fans with this BTS moment, fans went crazy over it. They showered SidNaaz with loads of love and started hailing their chemistry. Well, we must say this happens to be the perfect surprise for everyone in these Coronavirus lockdown times.

Take a look at SidNaaz's BTS moment here:

What are your thoughts on the same? Are you missing Sidharth and Shehnaaz's adorable banter from BB 13? Do you want to see them on screen again? Let us know in the comment section below?

