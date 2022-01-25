Shehnaaz Gill shares Sidharth Shukla's family's statement: ‘Please reach to us if you want to use his name’

The sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla had left his fans and family heartbroken. On Tuesday evening, his family issued a statement where they requested everyone to reach out to them if anyone wants to use Sidharth Shukla’s name in any project. Sidharth’s close friend and former Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill shared the statement on Instagram. She chose not to write any caption along with the statement.

The statement read, “To all of Sidharth’s well wishers. We, as a family, come with a request, which we hope everyone will respect. Sidharth has moved on and no longer can he make decisions for himself, but he's still an integral part of our lives and our memories and we are there to protect his wishes. We request everyone who wants to use Sidharth's name and/or face in any project, please reach out to us. Please take a moment to ask us. We knew Sidharth's choices, we knew what he would have wanted and our decisions for him would be keeping all this in mind. And if there were projects that he wasn't happy with, we are sure he wouldn't want them released. Anything that did not release when he was with us, did not have his consent or intent for release. So please let’s keep his wishes in mind and let's remember him with love, with respect, with fond memories, the ones he left us with.....”

See Sidharth’s family statement here:

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 02, 2021, at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital at the age of 40.

