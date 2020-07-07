Shehnaaz Gill shares an unseen BTS video of her photoshoot for Bhula Dunga; Poses like a diva in red attire

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has dropped in a surprise for fans on social media. The Punjabi Kudi has shared an rare video of her photoshoot from her much-loved music video 'Bhula Dunga', but sans Sidharth Shukla. Take a look Sana's BTS video here.

Shehnaaz Gill is at it again, as the Punjabi Kudi has dropped in a special surprise for fans on social media, and created a storm. Just some hours ago, the Bigg Boss 13 contestant, shared a never-seen-before BTS video from Bhula Dunga. Yes, she posted a beautiful behind-the-seen video from her song with Sidharth Shukla 'Bhula Dunga.' However, much like all SidNaaz fans would expect, this time the BTS clip is sans Sidharth. While the handsome hunk is not a part of Shehnaaz's latest post, the clip in itself is so endearing that it will fill the gap of Sid's absence (in a way at least!)

It is a video, of Shehnaaz's photoshoot for the music video, wherein she is dazzling in a shimmery bright red lehenga-choli. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen flaunting her modeling skills, as she poses like a complete diva. From her dress to her poses to her expressions, everything is just on point and it will certainly swoon you off your feet. The way she effortlessly changes poses for shots proves that she is is her e to 'ace the game.' While you will not be able to take your eyes off Shehnaaz's beauty, there's one complaint that many of her fans might agree with, 'The clip is too short.' Yes, when you start holding your breath for Shehnaaz to turn her 'diva mode' on, the clip suddenly ends, making you yearn for more.

There's no doubt about the fact that Shehnaaz looks mesmerizing and stunning, and it looks like 'red is just the colour' for her. Within moments of Shehnaaz sharing the unseen video, her fans went berserk, showering praises on her.

Take a look Shehnaaz's BTS video here:

Talking about Bhula Dunga, the emotionally-driven song is sung Darshan Rawal song. It released on March 24 (2020) and has received an overwhelming response. Bhula Dunga has crossed 70 million views, and is a chartbuster. SidNaaaz fans are trending to make the scale the magic figure of 100 million.

