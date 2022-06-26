Shehnaaz Gill shares VIDEO of herself enjoying riveting sunset; Raghav Juyal's comment grabs eyeballs

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most-loved Indian actors and enjoys humungous popularity. The Punjabi singer earned stardom soon after her stint on the reality show and her bond with the late actor Sidharth Shukla was enjoyed by the audience. Shehnaaz had a show with Paras Chhabra, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' where she had to find an eligible suitor for herself but it went off air abruptly because of the pandemic. Shehnaaz utilised the pandemic period to shed off the extra kilos and impressed everyone with her transformation.

Shehnaaz Gill's recent video is a breath of fresh air and will soothe you. The cool breeze, fascinating sunset, and calm waves can be felt through Shehnaaz' little dance on the ferry. Dressed in a comfy black polka-dotted dress, she looked pretty. However, it was her rumoured co-actor, Raghav Juyal from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali whose comment grabbed eyeballs. He commented, "Beautiful..." and he took to the next line to continue with his praises but for the view, not her with laughing emojis.

Watch the video right here

Last week, Shehnaaz was spotted with Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal goofing around in their car. And, a few hours later, they were spotted at the airport returning from their shoot. Rumours are rife that Shehnaaz has been paired opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill. Earlier, Aayush Sharma was doing the role but he reportedly opted out of the film owing to creative differences.

Shehnaaz Gill's 'spiritual' way of life

Talking about Shehnaaz, she has appeared in several music videos, and commercials and is also a part of big industry parties and events. The actress has taken the spiritual path and has evolved personally after engaging with the Brahmakumari Sisters. She is associated with them and has prioritised her work. Recently, she even made her ramp walk debut as a bride and was appreciated for her skills.

