Shehnaaz Gill shares a video with Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali speculated co-stars Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam

Actress Shehnaaz Gill is the most prominent name in the telly world and is among the most fashionable actresses in the entertainment industry. After her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she became a household name and fans love to see her on their screens. Speaking of which, for the past few months, rumours about Shehnaaz Gill making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali have been doing the rounds. It was also reported that dancer-host-actor Raghav Juyal and Aladdin actor Siddharth Nigam are also a part of the film and will be seen in pivotal roles.

Today, Shehnaaz shared a fun video on her Instagram story along with her rumoured co-stars Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. In this video, the three are traveling in a car, and Sidharth hijacked Shehnaaz's phone and is seen filming a fun video with Shehnaaz and Raghav. Shehnaaz looks pretty in a casual pink hoodie with blue jeans. The video is proof that the trio is bonding off-screen as well and their fans can expect much more fun videos like these.

Check out their PICS from the video:

About Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali:

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali features Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. A while ago, Salman dropped the first look and revealed that he has started shooting for the film. Pooja Hegde has also commenced the shoot of the second schedule of the Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Speaking of Shehnaaz, the actress is making her Bollywood debut with Salman starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Earlier it was reported that the actress is going to romance Aayush Sharma in this film, but due to some unknown reasons, Aayush walked out of the film. Shehnaaz will now be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in the film. Reportedly, Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is also reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role.

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is being helmed by Farhad Samji. The makers are planning to have a tentative release during Christmas in December this year.

Shehnaaz Gill's career:

The singer-actress made her acting debut with the Punjabi movie 'Honsla Rakh,' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa. She went on to do back-to-back music videos, and endorse some high-end brands. She also performed on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 and paid an ode to her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and called him 'G.O.A.T.'

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill beats the heat by taking a dip in the pool; See PICS