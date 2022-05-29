Shehnaaz Gill shines in white as she steps out for a hospital inauguration; PICS

Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill is successfully marching ahead in her professional space. On Sunday, the singer-actress was spotted by the paparazzi at the Brahmakumaris Hospital to inaugurate its OT (Operation Theatre) section. She wore a white kurti, leggings, and a dupatta. Her natural makeup and smile elevated her look with open tresses. The members present at the event were happy to see her and she waved at them with a smile as she made her way to the event's location.

Check out the video right here

Pictures of Shehnaaz Gill inaugurating the Operation Theatre have also been clicked by the shutterbugs. Shehnaaz' various moods were reflected at the event. From channeling her inner child, and getting excited in being around the company of the BK Sisters, Shehnaaz posed with the hospital staff too. She often visits the Sisters and her interactive sessions with them turn out to be quite inspirational for people. Shehnaaz' fans often praise her for putting up a strong front and moving ahead in life with a positive approach.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Shehnaaz Gill, who is perceived to lead a simple lifestyle - gets along quite well with the media and her fans, and speaks her heart out. Shehnaaz has evoked faith in many out there struggling and instilled this hope in their hearts: the light, indeed, is at the end of the tunnel. Her seeking spiritual growth post Sidharth Shukla's demise shows her penchant for development as a human being.

The actress rose to enormous fame post her Bigg Boss 13 stint and paved her way into the hearts of the masses. She breaks the overall pre-conceived notions of the audience pertaining to celebrities having a superiority complex. Be it from stepping out of her car just for a selfie with a waiting fan to dancing and singing with the elderly women in her native village, Shehnaaz bridges the gap between a celebrity and her ardent fans by allowing herself to those who adore her.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill opens up on finally getting the fame she always wanted and her acting career

