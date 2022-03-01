Shehnaaz Gill shows her goofy side in a new post; Don't miss her funny expressions

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular names in the television sector. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and often shares pictures. The Punjabi singer and actress came to the limelight with her entry into the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She was loved by the audience for her innocent looks and sweet personality. The actress has recently shared a cute post on social media as she made some goofy expressions.

In the recent post shared by Shehnaaz Gill, she is seen making goofy expressions. She has shared a collage of her pictures. In the post, the actress has worn a satin deep neck top along with blue loose-fit denim. She has applied red lipstick and her hair is straight.

See picture here-

Recently, a childhood photo of the Punjabi actress went viral on the internet. In the pic, Shehnaaz can be seen sitting on her father's lap in a turtleneck blue sweater and stylish denim. She is sporting short hair and looking very cute. The frame also sees her mother and brother as all of them smile and pose happily for the camera.

Shehnaaz Gill was last spotted by paps on the sets of Shilpa Shetty's upcoming show. She had sported a stunning all-black dress with braided hair for the event. Shehnaaz had also created a fun reel with Shilpa Shetty, on her viral song 'Boring day'.



