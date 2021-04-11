Shehnaaz Gill shows off her gorgeous curves in a beige colour bodycon dress; Fans react

Shehnaaz Gill’s body transformation made her more popular among the fans. She has recently completed the shooting of the film Honsla Rakh.

Former Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is extremely famous among her fans. Her stint in the reality show gained her immense popularity. But her image transformation during the lockdown made fans crazy for her. She has been part of many music videos and recently completed the shoot of her upcoming film Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. The shooting was done in Canada. The actress is very active on social media and always treats her fans with pictures. And today once again she has shared another picture of her wearing bodycon.

The actress is seen wearing a beige coloured bodycon dress. Keeping her makeup soft and loud, Shehnaaz opted for black pump shoes. She kept her hair left open in a mid-parted hairstyle. The picture is from her recent Canada trip. As soon as she posted her picture, fans started dropping comments. One of a fan wrote, “Hotness overloaded’. Recently, she had posted a stunning picture of her in a white crop top with blue loose denim. She was looking stunner in the pictures.

Fans love Shehnaaz’s bubbly nature. She is always very welcoming to shutterbugs. During the lockdown, she had shed huge weight.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill’s picture here:

Her latest music video, ‘Fly’ with Badshah and Uchana Amit was very much loved by fans. The music video has crossed a million views. She has also been part of other music videos like Top Tucker, Range, and others. Shehnaaz and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla chemistry is also very popular.

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

