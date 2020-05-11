Shehnaaz Gill shows us how to slay in an off shoulder top as she dolls up at home amid lockdown; SEE PHOTO

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shows how to pair blue with blue like a pro in her latest photo as she quarantines at home. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the cutest celebrities you will ever come across, and we're not exaggerating. The moment introduced her as the contestant of Bigg Boss 13 at the launch, she made many heads turn with her bubbly nature. Dressed in a white patiala suit, the diva performed 'Giddha', leaving Dabangg Khan and the audience awestruck. Shehnaaz's chirpiness, innocence, and adorable looks won hearts within seconds. People started liking her personality, and in no time, she became the most talked-about contestant of the 'tedha' season.

Initially who knew that Shehnaaz would beat everyone to be in the finale, but with her 'entertainment ka dose', she did. Today, she needs no introduction and is a popular face of the Telly world. She has a huge fan following, and even fan clubs of her own. She keeps engaging with her fans on social media and keeps entertaining them with her antics. While we are all bored during the Coronavirus-infused lockdown, Sana (as lovingly addressed) brings a breath of fresh air with her adorable pictures and videos. And this is what happened recently.

Just a few hours ago, Shehnaaz treated her fans with a mesmerizing picture of herself and sent everyone in a frenzy. In the picture, she is seen wearing a beautiful off-shoulder top, with blue denim jeans as she shows us how to slay a blue-on-blue like a pro. She is seen posing for a click in her balcony and looks awe-inspiring. With open tresses, fresh makeup, and pink lipstick, Shehnaaz looks cute as a button. She shows us who we should doll up at home during quarantine to relax and enjoy the moment. As soon as she posted the picture, her fans started bombarding her with comments, calling her cute and innocent. Isn't she just beautiful?

Take a look at Shehnaaz's picture here:

Known as Punjab Ki , Shehnaaz will soon be seen in a music video opposite Jassie Gill titled 'Keh Gayi Sorry'. The teaser has already released and has received an overwhelming response. The song is all set to drop tomorrow. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

