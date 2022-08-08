Shehnaaz Gill shuts rumours of being replaced in Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Can't wait for people..

Shehnaaz Gill is among the well-renowned star, who rose to fame after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She is a fan's favourite celebrity and her genuine personality and cute looks are loved by her ardent fans. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. She always keeps her fans updated on her whereabouts to stay connected with them. Shehnaaz is all set to achieve another milestone in her career as she will soon make her Bollywood debut.

Recently, several reports emerged claiming that Shehnaaz has been replaced in Salman Khan's starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Now slamming those rumours, Shehnaaz has shared a note on her Instagram story informing her fans that she is a part of the film. In her note, Shehnaaz writes, "LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks I can't wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film".

About Salman Khan's film:

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is now titled Bhaijaan, features him and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. Speaking of Shehnaaz, reportedly she will be seen romancing popular actor-singer Jassie Gill in Bhaijaan. It is also said that Raghav Juyal will romance Malvika Sharma in this film. Along with Siddharth Nigam, it is reported that Palak Tiwari has also been roped in to play an important role. Bhaijaan is being helmed by Farhad Samji.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

