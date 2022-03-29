Shehnaaz Gill on SidNaaz tag: 'It was not just a hashtag, but my everything'

Fans were left heartbroken over the sudden demise of Sidharth Shukla. Sidharth’s close friend Shehnaaz Gill was completely shattered by the news. Following the demise, Shehnaaz took her time to heal and resumed her work after several months. Recently, Shehnaaz in an interview with Face magazine opened up about the tag ‘SidNaaz’ which Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s fans used for them, and mentioned that it was not merely a hashtag for her but it will stay with her forever.

Shehnaaz Gill told Face Magazine, “For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything." She said it was a beautiful memory and part of her life which will always stay with her wherever she goes and whatever she does.

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s new chat show Shape of You and talked about getting trolled for being happy months after Sidharth Shukla’s death. Shilpa asked the actress about being trolled for enjoying after Sidharth Shukla’s demise. To this, Shehnaaz had replied that if she gets a chance to laugh she will, if she wishes to celebrate Diwali she will as she feels that being happy is the most important thing in life. Not only this, but Shehnaaz also said that Sidharth never asked her to stop laughing, instead, he wanted to see her happy always.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill opens up about her relationship with Sidharth Shukla for the first time to Shilpa Shetty