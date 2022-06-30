Shehnaaz Gill signs an autograph with Sidharth Shukla's name above hers; Fan gets emotional

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame with Bigg Boss 13 and there has been no looking back for the Punjabi singer-actress. She did not win the reality show's trophy but won people's hearts, and also made a name for herself. After Bigg Boss, she did the show, 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge' where prospective suitors tried to win her heart. However, Shehnaaz indirectly shared that she had her heart for Sidharth Shukla. The show ended abruptly due to the pandemic and Shehnaaz utilised that period to focus on her health and lost oodles of weight.

After Sidharth Shukla's death on September 2, 2021, his family and Shehnaaz Gill's life turned upside down. After months of grieving his demise, she followed the path of spirituality under the guidance of the Brahmakumari Sisters. Sidharth's family is an ardent follower of their teachings. Shehnaaz has focussed her energies on the positives that life has to offer and doesn't pay attention to the negative comments and trolls. The young actress has a massive fan following on social media and they love her immensely. Recently, she met a fan and asked for an autograph. Shehnaaz Gill obliged and while signing the note, she wrote Sid above her name Naaz.

This gesture by Shehnaaz melted the fan's heart. The note read: "Shehnaaz Gill loves U, Keep supporting, Sid Naaz fans." The fan shared this video on Twitter with the caption: "The way she autographed n wrote Sid upar n then Naaz neeche rather than writing #SidNaaz together..I feel is cus she now keeps him at a pedestal so high like a GAURDIAN ANGEL watchin n guiding over her from abv n she wud always b behind him following his footsteps n life lessons (sic)"

Check out the tweet here:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill bonded inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and they were hailed 'SidNaaz' by their fans. Time and again, Shehnaaz stated that the tag 'SidNaaz' means everything to her.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects:

Shehnaaz will soon be seen in Salman Khan's film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

