Shehnaaz Gill sizzles in a black dress, dances happily to ‘Zingaat’ at a friend’s engagement party

Adorable actress Shehnaaz Gill is among the most popular names in the entertainment industry. The actress rose to fame with the reality show Bigg Boss 13 and received the love of the audience for adorable personality. She was recently spotted at a friend’s engagement party, and looked stunning in black dress as she danced on popular songs.

The actress was spotted last night dancing and merrymaking at a friend’s engagement party. The Bigg Boss 13 fame stepped out in a shimmery black cocktail dress. She also danced to popular track ‘Zingaat’. She was joined by Kashmera Shah, Monalisa, Vikrant Singh and many others at the party. Comedian Paritosh Tripathi shared pictures with Shehnaaz, Kashmera, Georgia Andriani in the frame on social media.

See photos and videos here-

It was an artist manager and producer’s engagement which was attended by several celebrities. In one of the videos, Shehnaaz can be seen sitting with all others and singing, while another guest strums the guitar.

Several fans of the actress kept sharing Shehnaaz’ pictures on social media and complimented her looks. A user wrote, “She’s looks so stunning in black. #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz. Another user wrote, “Happy to see her stepping outside, chilling and interacting with ppl. She is looking freaking hot. Evil eyes off plz.”

Just recently, Shehnaaz was in the limelight for briefly appearing on the digital platform for a special appearance in a Hollywood series. While she is not a part of the series, it was a part of a special video, where several other Indian artists made guest appearances.



