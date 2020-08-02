Shehnaaz Gill 'slaps' Sidharth Shukla as they discuss about fights among their fans but there's a catch; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13's most-loved jodi Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill interacted with fans through a live session recently, and SidNaaz fans couldn't control their excitement. Take a look.

SidNaaz fans couldn't control their excitement yesterday, as their beloved Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill went live on Instagram together. Though the two have gone live before, this was special as the much-adored duo interacted with fans in their candid andaaz. Shehnaaz had visited the Bigg Boss 13 winner's house for this 'special live session' and left all SidNaaz fans thrilled. It was a pure treat for fans as both Sidharth and Shehnaaz spread the magic of their chemistry, making everyone relive their BB 13 days.

Though Sidharth and Shehnaaz's entire live session was filled with fun and love, there's one video that has been going viral on the internet. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen slapping Sidharth. Yes, you read that right! However, don't worry there's a catch. Shehnaaz slaps Sidharth in a fun-loving way, and the latter's expression proves the kind of strong and pure bond they share. It so happens that Sidharth and Shehnaaz discuss the fights among their fan clubs on social media.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill urges fans to watch Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'; See Pics

Sidharth asks Shehnaaz to tell her fans (Shehnaazians) to not fight with his fans (Sidhearts). To which Shehnaaz says that nothing is one-sided, and they enter into a fun-filled discussion. Later, Shehnaaz advises that we should tell both the fan clubs to not fight, and Sidharth second's her opinions. Sidharth continues to say that when we both (Sid and Sana) are not fighting then why are you (fan clubs) quarreling amongst each other.

The actor further asks about what is the problem going on between SidHearts and Shehnaazians. He adds that if someone is uttering gibberish, just ignore and let it go. To which Shehnaaz in a funny way adds, 'Thappad maar do,' as she cutely slaps Sidharth, leaving him astonished.

Take a look at Shehnaaz and Sidharth's video here:

Well, this video surely has reminded fans of Shehaaz hitting Sidharth in the BB 13 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Did you enjoy SidNaaz's live session? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla & Neha Sharma's song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya shows the beauty of romance and duo's LIT chemistry

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×