Shehnaaz Gill slays in an all white outfit but her brother Shehbaz's reaction will crack you up; See post

Shehnaaz Gill recently showed us how to 'nail' the all-white look, but her brother Shehbaz Badeshah's comment on her post has caught our attention. Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill's love for social media is not hidden from anyone. After Bigg Boss 13, fans have been missing Shehnaaz on a show, but there has been no revelation about her upcoming project. However, the Punjabi Kudi ensures to keep her fans engaged and entertained with her posts on her social media handles frequently. From videos to pictures, Shehnaaz has been sharing glimpses from her personal life quite often. From the past few months, Shehnaaz has been making heads turn with her stylish looks, and is touted to be one of the most-loved fashionistas.

Recently, she took to her Instagram account to share an awe-inspiring photo of herself decked up in all-white. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen donning a pure white top with ruffled sleeves and bottoms. With silver bangles in one hand, long chandbali earrings, red lipstick, hair neatly tied in a pony, and dewy makeup, Shehnaaz nailed the look. She put out inspiration for many of how to slay an all-white attire keeping it simple yet classy.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill looks chic in a neon green sporty crop top & denim; Fans cannot stop crushing on her; See Photo

With the beautiful picture, Shehnaaz also penned her thoughts citing 'simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.' She wrote, 'With purity of heart, you can overcome any problem, just as simplicity is good for the soul. There's nothing like a woman in white.'

While fans went gaga over her appealing look, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badeshah also dropped in a comment leaving everyone in splits. He wrote, 'White Quora,' followed by a laughing emoji had had everyone cracked up. Shehbaz's comment referred to Shehnaaz's English in her caption, as she had previously stated that she is not quite good with the language. Shehbaz's witty yet cute comment proves the fun-loving banter that the brother and sister share with each other.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's post here:

Shehnaaz and Shehbaz's camaraderie won many hearts in Bigg Boss 13 also. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz was last seen in the music video 'Kurta Pajama' opposite Tony Kakkar. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill looks drop dead gorgeous as she dons a Kaftan; Pens note on 'true beauty'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×