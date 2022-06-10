Shehnaaz Gill slays in a beige corset pantsuit with smokey eyes and puffy ponytail; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill has left her fans gasping for breath as she dropped some amazing pictures of herself from a recent photoshoot. The actress surprised everyone by posting her photos, and needless to say, she looked stunning in them. Shehnaaz donned a beige corset pantsuit with nude makeup and smokey eyes. What added the Midas touch to her look was the puffy ponytail and the gold leaf choker necklace. The young diva surely knows how to slay in style, and has got everyone talking.

Shehnaaz Gill's fans dropped all kinds of adjectives on her post to praise her beauty, style, and confidence. From being called "gorgeous, beautiful, stunning, wow, super hot," the fans have been hailing her. The Bigg Boss 13 contestant captioned the photo: "I'm right here" with 'feeling loved' emojis. For the unversed, on Friday, Shehnaaz Gill's fans ran a trend on Twitter 'Shehnaaz Miss You Jaan' and requested her to let them know about her whereabouts, how's she doing, and if she could interact with them for 10 minutes. And, hours later, Shehnaaz replied to them through these pictures and her caption.

Take a look at Shehnaaz Gill's stunning photos right here:

Talking about Shehnaaz Gill, after her stint on the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, success kissed her feet. She went on to do back-to-back music videos, and endorse some high-end brands. She also performed on the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 and paid an ode to her dear friend Sidharth Shukla and called him 'G.O.A.T.' Apart from that, she has been making frequent appearances on the social circuit too. Shehnaaz was spotted at Baba Siddiqui's iftar party and also at Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani's birthday bash.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' The actress was earlier paired opposite Aayush Sharma, however, due to creative differences, he opted out of the film. Reportedly, his track has been completely altered and Jassie Gill has been roped in to play his character. Apart from them, reports suggest that Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari have also been taken on board for this Salman Khan starrer.

Shehnaaz Gill was recently spotted at the launch of the OT (Operation theatre) at the Brahmakumaris Hospital.

