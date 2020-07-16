  1. Home
  2. tv

Shehnaaz Gill slays in an off shoulder top as she REVEALS her 'new urban chic look'; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle to share some eye-catching photos from her latest photoshoot at home, and her 'chic look' has left fans amazed. Check it out.
4851 reads Mumbai Updated: July 16, 2020 06:27 pm
Shehnaaz Gill slays in an off shoulder top as she REVEALS her 'new urban chic look'; See Pic Shehnaaz Gill slays in an off shoulder top as she REVEALS her 'new urban chic look'; See Pic
Shehnaaz Gill has been ruling millions of hearts ever since her Bigg Boss 13 journey. Before she became a part of Salman Khan's show many did not know her. But now, after BB 13, she has become everyone's 'darling.' She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. And everything she posts is bound to make headlines, courtesy, her crazy fans. While fans keep yearning to see new pictures and videos of Shehnaaz, the Punjabi Kudi also ensures to treat them with fun-loving posts each time. 

Just a few hours ago, the BB 13 finalist took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of herself that is creating a storm on the internet. Well, the photo deserves all the attention, because it is thoroughly appealing. In her picture, Shehnaaz is seen slaying in an off-shoulder top as she revealed her 'new urban chic look'. Wearing a light-blue top with neath tied hair, and dewy makeup, Shehnaaz looks utterly beautiful. However, it is the printed multi-color scarf properly tied on her neck that adds to her overall charm. 

 With this, Shehnaaz also wrote a thought-provoking caption, which read, 'Being cool is when you win, you don’t get too happy ;) and when you loose, you don’t get too mad.' Further, she asked her fans how did they like her cool look. Within seconds, her picture grabbed eyeballs, and her fans went bonkers. While some called her a 'doll', others went 'OMG', and some went the Alia Bhatt way to sing 'Ladki beautiful kar gayi chul.' 

Take a look a Shehnaaz's bold and beautiful picture here: 

Meanwhile, her new music video with Tony Kakkar 'Kurta Pajama' is all set to drop in tomorrow at 11 am, and fans are beaming with joy. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.  

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 37 minutes ago

Super excited and we are sure she rocked it with her beauty and moves

