Shehnaaz Gill sparkles in a stunning pink saree; Says ‘Making a wish come true’

Shehnaaz Gill is definitely a name synonym to Bigg Boss and all the credits go to the funny and cute antics, she did in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show. She rose to fame during Bigg Boss 13 and has a massive fan following on social media. Lovingly called Sana by her fans, the 28-year-old actor-singer’s post Bigg Boss transformation is on another level. She keeps sharing her photos and videos with them and has definitely turned into a diva. Nonetheless, to say, she is a fashion inspiration to her fans.

On Friday, Shehnaaz shared photos in a stunning pink saree and took the Internet by storm. She left her hair loose and kept her makeup subtle yet on-point. She was definitely looking like a gorgeous diva in the six-yard drape. While sharing the photos, Shehnaaz wrote, “making a wish come true . . .how do you feel?” As soon as she shared the photos, her brother Shehbaz reacted to the post and left heart emoticons. Her fans also went gaga over the stunning photos and started pouring love into the comment section.

See Shehnaaz Gill’s post here:

For those unaware, Shehnaaz Gill will pay a tribute to her late friend Sidharth Shukla in the finale of Bigg Boss Season 15. Sidharth who was the winner of Bigg Boss 13 passed away at age 41 last year.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh alongside Dilijit Dosanjh. Her performance in the movie had gathered appreciation from her fans. Recently, her collaboration with singer Yashraj Mukhate had also created a buzz. The song 'Such A Boring Day' took the Internet by storm.

