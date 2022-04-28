Shehnaaz Gill is spotted in the city in a black outfit amid her Bollywood debut rumours; PICS

Rumours are strife about the gorgeous actress Shehnaaz Gill making her Bollywood debut very soon. The delightful actress gained fame with her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She became the apple of the eye of the audience with her sweet nature and innocence. After the show, she went through a weight transformation and has become the number one name on social media. The fashionable diva was recently spotted in the city in a casual yet chic outfit.

The beautiful Shehnaaz Gill stole our hearts with her black sheer style shirt and dark blue denims. Her hair is looking neatly pinned up in a bun with a middle parting in front. She had paired the look with gold-toned earrings, black square sunglasses and black footwear. She had sported a red sling bag on the side and held her phone in the other hand.

Shehnaaz Gill made her acting debut with the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, alongside Diljit Dosanjh. According to the latest reports in India Today, Shehnaaz Gill will be joining Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles. In fact, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma too will be seen in the movie. But the latest addition reportedly is going to be Shehnaaz Gill. It is said that she would be seen opposite Aayush in this film. No official confirmation has been released yet but the fans of the actress will surely be excited to hear the news.

