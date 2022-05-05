Shehnaaz Gill spotted partying with Jacqueline Fernandez at Salman Khan’s Eid bash; Video

Salman Khan’ Eid party has been making rounds on the internet for its grandness and massive gathering of the celebs. Beautiful actress Shehnaaz Gill was one among the guests at the party and she was seen getting click with the host himself and was also seen partying with other guests. In a video shared by her fans, she is seen with Jaqueline Fernandez.

In the video shared by a social media user, Shehnaaz Gill is seen posing the Bollywood actress Jaqueline Fernandez. She looked gorgeous in a black Patiala suit which had silver foil print all over it. It was a full sleeve suit and she paired it with statement earrings comprising beads and silver heels. Her hair was tied in a bun and the makeup was flawless. Jaqueline Fernandez also looked stunning in her pastel blue outfit with net design top and shimmery detail. There is embroidery work on the top and the pants are flared.

See post here-

In another video of the Eid party, we can see Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan twinning in black. Both of them came together to pose for the paps and the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor held Shehnaaz closely. In fact, Shehnaaz hugged Salman, he came out to drop her and the former Bigg Boss contestant even kissed the actor on his cheeks and pulled it. Netizens were so happy looking at their bond that they could not stop showering praises on SalNaz. One fan commented ‘beautiful purest bond’. Another wrote, ‘SalNaaz the superior bond of caring n respect’.

