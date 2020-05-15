Shehnaaz Gill is spreading the shine with her nerdy look in THIS pic and we can’t stop crushing on her

Shehnaaz Gill, who was seen in Bigg Boss 13, is winning hearts with her recent selfie on social media.

Bigg Boss 13 has been one of the most successful popular reality shows and we still can’t get over its craze. The show gave us several in house controversies and gossips along with love stories to cherish. Among these, there was one contestant who emerged as a complete entertainment package. We are talking about Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s who managed to win hearts with her cute tactics inside the Bigg Boss. She was one of the contestants on the popular reality show who managed to keep the audience entertained throughout her stint on the show.

And while the show came to an end in February this year, Shehnaaz Gill continues to be the queen of hearts and has managed to keep the fans intrigued with her social media posts. The model turned singer, who is an avid social media user has been sharing interesting posts on Instagram these days and has also emerged as the social media queen. Looks like Shehnaaz is making sure to stay connected with her fans during the ongoing lockdown.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing sizzling pictures, Shehnaaz Gill has shared a beautiful selfie and it is breaking the internet for all the right reasons. In the picture, the diva was seen flaunting her nerdy look wearing black spectacles. In fact, her bangs with messy hair were adding to the beauty of the picture making it difficult for us to take our eyes off her natural beauty. Shehnaaz also gave the picture an interesting caption and wrote, “Shine” followed by several shining star emoticons.

Apart from the sizzling pictures, Shehnaaz has also been creating the headlines with her professional front. The diva was recently seen in Jassie Gill’s recent song Keh Gayi Sorry. The movie, which has been winning hearts, marked Shehnaaz’s first collaboration with the renowned Punjabi singer and their new jodi came as a breath of fresh air for the audience.

Interestingly, Shehnaaz has also managed to be the talk of the town for her sizzling chemistry with Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. The duo, who met during their stint on the popular reality show, went on to become one of the most talked about couples of the show and their equation was one of the USPs of the show. We have laughed and cried with them and their khatti meethi nok jhok, cuddling and their pampering moments, everything about Sidharth and Shehnaaz, (fondly called as SidNaaz by fans) made our hearts smile.

In fact, there have been reports that Shehnaaz and Sidharth are even dating each other. While Shehnaaz has been quite outspoken about her feelings for the Dil Se Dil Tak star, the latter has maintained being good friends with Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. However, the rumours about Sidharth and Shehnaaz dating each other continue to be rife.

But looks like their friend from Bigg Boss 13 – Shefali Jariwala doesn’t coincide with the rumours and feel there isn’t any romantic equation between them. Although the Kaanta Laga girl was all praises for SidNaaz’s chemistry, she emphasised that Sidharth loves Shehnaaz but only as a child and also as a friend. Shefali also mentioned that Salman had even given them a reality check on the show.

talking about Sidharth and Shehnaaz’s chemistry, Shefali stated, “Of course bahut acchi hai, but problem yehi hai ki pyaar ek tarfa. Aur maine hamesha se maintain kiya tha because I know Sidharth, he loves Sana, he loves Sana as a child, as a friend but what Sana didn't realise there is ki woh Sidharth se pyar karne lagi aur yeh unko realise karwaya tha Salman sir ne. So, they are great together, dekho pyaar jo hota haina do dosto ke bich mein bhi hota hai toh pyaar, pyaar hota hai.”

However, Shefali did emphasise that she would be happy if SidNaaz finds love in each other and get married. “See, that is my opinion of their equation from what I saw inside the house. Sidharth definitely cares for her but I did not find it a romantic equation per se. However, saying that, I would be happy if they indeed fell in love and got married. It would be great. It will be wonderful,” Shefali was quoted saying.

