Shehnaaz Gill stuns in heavy embellished pink lehenga and subtle makeup in her latest VIDEO

Shehnaaz Gill rose to fame from the reality show, Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan. The Punjabi singer-actor may not have won the show but she surely won several hearts and is enjoying them to date. She has massive social media followers and keeps trending on Twitter every alternate day. Her fans mostly include the young audience but Shehnaaz is certain that fame is always temporary and one shouldn't cling to it or let it go in its head.

In the latest video shared by Shehnaaz Gill, she is seen in a heavy embellished pink lehenga, chunky pieces of jewellery, wavy hair, and subtle makeup. Needless to say, she looked gorgeous but what caught our attention was her expressions. Shehnaaz Gill oozes confidence like no other, and her fans went berserk watching this video. Shehnaaz' designer was the first one to comment on her post.

Watch the video here:

Shehnaaz performed on Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's 'The Punjaabban song at the annual event held by the Mumbai police. Johnny Lever also shook a leg with her. Varun was elated to see this and commented on the video on Twitter. He wrote, "Dhamakji too much naach (sic)".

Check out the tweet here:

Prior to this, Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of soaking in the beauty of nature on a yacht. It was loved by many and her rumoured co-actor Raghav Juyal from Salman Khan's film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali had also commented on it. Shehnaaz was also seen playing around with Raghav and Siddharth Nigam at the Mumbai airport after they returned from the shoot. Fans are happy to see her climb the ladder of success.

The young female actor-singer has appeared in several music videos, and commercials but prefers to live a simple life. Shehnaaz' visit to her hometown, Punjab, was also loved by her fans where she danced with elderly women on Punjabi boliyan.

