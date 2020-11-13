Shehnaaz Gill is a style diva as she nails her Diwali attire with a plunging neckline; Sends Dhanteras wishes

Shehnaaz Gill sent fans in a frenzy as she channelled her inner diva for the latest photoshoot. The Bigg Boss 13 star looked drop-dead gorgeous her Diwali look. She dolled up in a black plunging neckline floral top and long red skirt. Take a look.

Making a style statement is not something that everyone can do. For being stylish, one has a good taste in fashion. But, there's some who can pull off any outfit, whether modern or traditional, with ease. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than everyone's beloved Punjabi ki aka Shehnaaz Gill. Yes, the diva has been slaying it with her style game, and the fashion police are mighty impressed by her.

Shehnaaz is quite social media savvy and ensures to interact with her extended family aka fans often. Today, as the festive season begins, Shehnaaz sent out Dhanteras wishes to everyone, in the sweetest possible way. While her good wishes melted fans' hearts, it was Shehnaaz's bold and fiery look that left everyone awestruck. The bubbly young girl channelled her inner diva as she nailed her Diwali attire. Shehnaaz dolled up in a black sleeveless plunging neckline floral top and a shiny flowy red long skirt.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in her outfit and the confidence on her face was breathtaking. Her makeup, hair, and expressions were all on fleek. These pictures of Shehnaaz seem to be from her latest photoshoot, and she shows here why she is called the 'Shreni.'

Take a look at Shehnaaz's latest post here:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz recently flew back to Mumbai from Chandigarh, where she was shooting for a project with her BFF Sidharth Shukla. SidNaaz were showered with love from fans, and they are eagerly waiting for the duo's project to release.

Shehnaaz became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She was loved for her cute, entertaining, and innocent nature. She last made head turns with her music video with Arjun Kanungo titled 'Waada Hai.' Isn't Shehnaaz looking ethereal in these pictures? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

