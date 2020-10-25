Shehnaaz Gill is 'super excited' for Shandaar Ravivaar; REVEALS happiness to share stage with Bharti Singh

Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint in Bigg Boss 13, recently opened up about being a part of Shandaar Ravivaar. The Punjabi girl revealed her happiness to share the stage with Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Read on.

Shehnaaz Gill needs no special introduction. The Punjabi girl has become everyone's favourite ever since her amazing stint in Bigg Boss 13. From her cuteness to her friendly personality, from her looks to her dancing-singing skills, Shehnaaz has made a special place in the people's hearts. She enjoys a huge fan following on social media, and fans keep eagerly waiting for her to set their TV screens on fire.

Today, the Punjabi is all set to make heads turn yet again, with a power-packed performance in Colors TV's Shandaar Ravivaar show. The glimpses of Shehnaaz's performance in Shandaar Ravivaar have been doing rounds on the internet for a long time. With the promos, it is revealed that Shehnaaz will share the stage with Bharti Singh, Aditya Narayan, and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. They will have a fun-loving time together, as they get into candid conversations and poke fun at one another.

With only a few hours left for the show to enthrall fans, the former BB 13 contestant has opened up about her experience working with Colors TV again and collaborating with Bharti, Harsh, and Aditya. Expressing her happiness, Shehnaaz said, 'I am extremely excited to be back on COLORS in this festival season with Shandaar Ravivaar, especially to meet and share the stage with comedy masters Bharti, Harsh & Aditya. Bharti di is truly a gem of a person, and we really bonded well, given that we both have a strong Punjabi connection.

Shehnaaz also shared her excitement to perform for her followers and entertain them. 'I was also very excited to take up the mic again to sing for my fans. I had a lot of fun while performing I am sure everyone's going to love it. I wish a very happy festive season to all,' said Shehnaaz.

Here's a glimpse of Shehnaaz's performance on Shandaar Ravivaar:

Shaandaar Ravivaar will be aired on five weekends between Navratri and Diwali. Apart from the four celebrities mentioned above, it will also have , Sayantani Ghosh, Maniesh Paul, and Vibhor Parashar among others.

Shehnaaz will first set the stage on fire with a Wakhra Swag performance, followed by deflecting Haarsh’s flirtations in true comic style. Are you excited to see Shehnaaz Gill on Television tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

