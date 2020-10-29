Shehnaaz Gill surprises fans with her FIRST LOOK from the music video 'Waada Hai' with Arjun Kanungo

Shehnaaz Gill and Arjun Kanungo are all set to collaborate for the music video titled Waada Hai. Meanwhile, check out its first look shared by the diva on Instagram.

A few days back, Shehnaaz Gill’s fans were curious upon seeing her pictures with renowned singer Arjun Kanungo and his girlfriend Carla Dennis. While many began speculating about a new collaboration between them, the starlets chose to be tight-lipped about the same. A few days later, Shehnaaz and Arjun released a cover video in which they crooned to the song Dil Diyan Gallan from the and starrer Tiger Zinda Hai thereby winning hearts on the internet.

And now, finally, Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif has something special for all her fans! Shehnaaz has shared the first look of her upcoming music video titled Waada Hai in which she will be collaborating with Arjun Kanungo for the very first time. The two of them are seen lovingly looking at each other in the poster. While Shehnaaz is wearing a light brown outfit with dramatic sleeves, Arjun, on the other hand, is wearing a grey cardigan.

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz has also mentioned in her caption that Waada Hai is slated to release on November 5, 2020, at 11 am. The music for the song has been given by Arjun Kanungo himself while the lyrics have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. On the other hand, Keyur Bipinchandra Shah has directed it. Shehnaaz has already won the hearts of the audience with many of her music videos and the same goes for Arjun Kanungo who has given hits like Baaki Baatein Peene Baad, Fursat, and Tu Na Mera.

