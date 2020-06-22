Shehnaaz Gill on Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: I was shocked that such a good looking, talented man is gone

Shehnaaz Gill was asked about the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and the Bigg Boss 13 contestant revealed how she was just as shocked as anyone to hear about it.

Shehnaaz Gill continues to be one of the most favourite contestants from Bigg Boss 13 and while the singer has been receiving a lot of love from across the country, she is missed by fans from time to time. In fact, it was rather recently that she was also snapped out and about in the city as she headed for a meeting and fans couldn't stop going gaga over her. Recently, the actress got talking about life, the show, and some more and she also spoke about the untimely demise of Sushant Sigh Rajput.

She went on to reveal how she was in shock when she first heard about it and was wondering how can such a talented man just go. She said how no one knows what was happening with him or why he took the decision because only he was aware of his problems and it might be something he was not able to put up with. She said, " They say that he was in depression for 6 months, so we don't know what was troubling him everyday. So I cannot comment on that. Maybe, he was going through a bad phase."

Shehnaaz further went on to add how he shouldn't have taken this step and found a solution and added how he could have spoken to friends and family and shared things with them at least for the sake of his own family as well as fans. She further added how he was young and how he wasn't supposed to go away. She added how he is everywhere on social media and it makes her feel like why did this happen, and how it shouldn't have happened. She also added how often, thoughts like she could have stopped him if he was her friend keep coming to her mind.

Credits :Bollywood Hungama

