Shehnaaz Gill talks about her weight-loss journey, spills her diet secrets

Bigg Boss 13’s Shehnaaz Gill managed to make a mark and won millions of hearts during her stint on the show. Shehnaaz became a popular face post the reality show. Within a few months of the show, Shehnaaz drastically reduced weight and followed a strict diet to remain fit. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill appeared on Shilpa Shetty’s new chat show Shape of You and opened up about her weight-loss journey.

Shehnaaz revealed what led to her ultimate fitness journey and how she transformed herself during the lockdown. She informed that she came out of Bigg Boss and the government announced a lockdown. During it, she thought of doing something interesting and planned to reduce weight.

Shehnaaz further went on to reveal her diet secrets and said she has a typical Indian breakfast – tea, dosas, fenugreek parathas, moong – and keeps a check on her diet portions instead. She starts her morning with Haldi water and just recently she has added apple cider vinegar to it. “I have a high protein breakfast. I eat what I used to eat before, I have just controlled my portions,” she further added. The popular actress also shared that the most important step in her fitness journey was to strengthen her willpower and not get distracted by anything that comes her way.

On the work front, apart from Bigg Boss Shehnaaz also appeared in several music videos. She was last seen in Honsla Rakh. The film also featured Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress was highly praised for her performance in the movie.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill on SidNaaz tag: 'It was not just a hashtag, but my everything'