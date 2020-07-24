  1. Home
Shehnaaz Gill treats fans with a surprise as she sings a heart touching Punjabi song; WATCH

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill recently dropped a surprise for fans as she sang a melodious Punjabi song while relaxing at home, and fans can't stop praising her her skills. Take a look.
10715 reads Mumbai Updated: July 24, 2020 06:15 pm
Shehnaaz Gill treats fans with a surprise as she sings a heart touching Punjabi song; WATCHShehnaaz Gill treats fans with a surprise as she sings a heart touching Punjabi song; WATCH
Shehnaaz Gill is making headlines ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. From dancing to acting or singing, the young star is known for being multi-talented, and nailing whatever she does. Shehnaaz enjoys massive popularity on social, and never misses a chance to entertain her extended family aka her fans. Today, the BB 13 finalist, treated her fans with a special surprise. She spread the magic of her melodious voice by singing a heart-touching Punjabi song, which is now going viral on the internet. 

Lovingly called as Punjab's Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz had shared her singing video on Snapchat, but now it is being spread widely on Instagram by her die-hard fans. In the video, Shehnaaz can be singing a melodious Punjabi song, and fans cannot stop praising her for her immense talent. Shehnaaz is a happy-go-lucky person, but it looks like she is in a very good mood today, as she also showered flying kisses on her fans. Wearing a white Kurti paired with a pink hairband, Shehnaaz looked absolutely cute as she flaunted her glowing skin. 

Take a look at Shehnaaz's videos here: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sana latest snapchat story 

A post shared by Sid & Sana FC Singapore (@diehardfan_sanasid) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Baby is sending us Love 

A post shared by SidNaazFanSaba (@shehnaaz___army) on

Interestingly, today Shehnaaz and her bestie Sidharth Shukla's first song Bhula Dunga completes four months. The song has been creating a storm and is one of the chart-breakers in recent times. Shehnaaz was last seen in a music video with Tony Kakkar titled 'Kurta Pajama.' The peppy track received an overwhelming response from fans and is almost going to touch the mark of 30 million views. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's singing videos? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :Instagram

