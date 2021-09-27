Shehnaaz Gill trends on Twitter after ‘Honsla Rakh’ trailer release; Sidnaaz fans shower love on ‘Sherni’
Shehnaaz Gill is among the most popular celebs on social media. She shot to fame after her appearance in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. She received a lot of love for her innocence and her romance with late Sidharth Shukla. She will make her film debut with the Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh in the movie ‘Honsla Rakh’. The trailer of the movie was released today and people are loving the chirpy character of Shehnaaz in it. The fans of Shehnaaz Gill and late Sidharth Shukla have flooded Twitter with love and appreciation for her.
Tu hi tu har jagah aaj kal Kyun hai #HonslaRakh Hamari sherni hamara Sher bahut khush hoga hamari Sherni ke charche har jagah jo hain love you so much #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer#HonslaRakhTrailer
Tu hi tu har jagah aaj kal Kyun hai #HonslaRakh Hamari sherni hamara Sher bahut khush hoga hamari Sherni ke charche har jagah jo hain love you so much #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer#HonslaRakhTrailer
— Mukesh Kumar (@MukeshK74297386) September 27, 2021
She is killing everywhere by her looks and performance, She ate it and left no crumbs #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer #HonslaRakhTrailer
She is killing everywhere by her looks and performance, She ate it and left no crumbs #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer #HonslaRakhTrailer
— Twinkle (@Twinkle72283697) September 27, 2021
What a trailer You killled it girl sherni @ishehnaaz_gill Sid will be really proud of #ShehnaazGill Sid hamesha tumhare sath hy ,,
What a trailer
You killled it girl sherni @ishehnaaz_gill
Sid will be really proud of #ShehnaazGill
Sid hamesha tumhare sath hy ,,
— Team Nia From Nepal (@NiaNepal) September 27, 2021
Stop , Bow ! You are looking at queen right now SparklesCrown #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer
Stop , Bow !
You are looking at queen right now #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer pic.twitter.com/rwqTcf9BER
— Navya (@_naive_girl) September 27, 2021
Fly high my love, Always fly high I love you bacchaaa ... #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer
Fly high my love,
Always fly high
I love you bacchaaa ... #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer pic.twitter.com/OtTVUv1lfj
— Navya (@_naive_girl) September 27, 2021
Her biggest hyper must be smiling watching the trailer in heaven Heart suit #SidNaaz | #ShehnaazGill | #HonslaRakhTrailer
Her biggest hyper must be smiling watching the trailer in heaven #SidNaaz | #ShehnaazGill | #HonslaRakhTrailer pic.twitter.com/xBrawayi50
— Kam (@kamlovessid) September 27, 2021
Waiting for 15th October now!! And Shehnaaz Gill supper cutiee Pleading faceFace throwing a kiss loved your looks and punjabi obviously <3 babe! #ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer @ishehnaaz_gill @diljitdosanjh
Waiting for 15th October now!!
And Shehnaaz Gill supper cutiee loved your looks and punjabi obviously <3 babe!#ShehnaazGill #HonslaRakhTrailer @ishehnaaz_gill @diljitdosanjh
https://t.co/Aa6r7ikCzq
— Sheh (@CutieShehnaaz1) September 27, 2021
#HonslaRakhTrailerWatching the TRAILER feels like sailing in the sky free from every worries around Shehnaaz Gill #ShehnaazGill
#HonslaRakhTrailer
Watching the TRAILER feels like sailing in the sky free from every worries around
Shehnaaz Gill #ShehnaazGill
— Shrutinair134(@shrutinair134) September 27, 2021