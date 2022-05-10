Shehnaaz Gill turns up the heat in a stylish red corset top and white pants; PHOTOS

Shehnaaz Gill is one of the top actresses in the entertainment industry. She became a popular name with her entry into Bigg Boss as a contestant and became the audience’s favourite due to her innocence. After the show, she has become quite a popular name on social media after the show and enjoys a massive fan following. Her fashionable looks often become headlines. The actress's recent golden hour post is creating raves among her fans.

In the recent post shared by the gorgeous actress Shehnaaz Gill, she is seen in a stunning red off-shoulder corset top and white pants. She has paired the attire with black sunglasses and transparent heels. The actress gave some stylish poses in the natural daylight with a huge red-painted wall in the background. She captioned, “Today’s ray of sunshine is here.”

See the post here-

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the Punjabi movie Honsla Rakh, and there are reports of Shehnaaz signing up for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. If this news is true then Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be Shehnaaz’s big Bollywood debut. As per the latest reports, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Aayush in the film. It stars Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde in pivotal roles.

She recently shared in an interview with Etimes about her acting career. She said, “Mera bas focus hai, jo bhi aaye, achcha aaye but my dreams are big. Acting karni hai, brand ambassador banna hai. Singing bhi karni hai, par pehle acting karni hai.”

