Shehnaaz Gill urges fans to watch Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya'; See Pics

Shehnaaz Gill took to her social media handle to promote bestie Sidharth Shukla's recently released song 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' with Neha Sharma. Here's what she said.

Sidharth Shukla and Neha Sharma's much-awaited music video 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' finally released today (July 31, 2020) morning. Within moments of the song being dropped fans went bonkers and praised the duo's fiery chemistry. The romantic song is all about a magical journey of love and romance. Whether it is the locations or Sidharth and Neha's undeniably sizzlingly chemistry, fans just cannot keep calm about it. They have already tagged Dil Ko Karaar Aaya 'perfect' considering the soothing and visual treat it offers.

Now, Sidharth's Bigg Boss 13 close friend, Shehnaaz Gill has also taken to her social media handle to support the song and has urged her fans to watch it. The Punjabi Kudi shared the song on her Instagram story and asked people to watch it and shower love on the duo. She even tagged Sidharth on the posts. Shehnaaz promoting Sidharth's song has brought a smile on their fans' faces, and they are again rooting for SidNaaz's amazing bond. Though Sana did not share her reaction on Dil Ko Karaara Aaya, many are still waiting for it.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's posts for Sidharth here:

Just some two weeks back, when Shehnaaz's song 'Kurta Pajama' with Tony Kakkar had released, Sidharth had taken to his Twitter handle to reveal his reaction. He had shared that he is hooked to the quirky lyrics of Kurta Pajama, and Shehnaaz had acknowledged his sweet gesture.

Talking about Dil Ko Karaar Aaya, it is Sidharth and Neha's first collaboration. Before this, Sidharth had featured in the song 'Bhula Dunga' with Shehnaaz by Darshan Raval. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz promoting Sidharth's song? Do you want to know Shehnaaz's reaction to the song as well? Let us know in the comment section below.

