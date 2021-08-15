Shehnaaz Gill on visiting Bigg Boss OTT with Sidharth Shukla: It gives me great joy

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla shared a close bond with each other during their stints in the reality TV show, Bigg Boss 13. ‘SidNaaz’, as they are referred to by fans, became the most adored contestants of the house. Now, the duo once again left their fans rejoicing by visiting the Bigg Boss OTT house during the first weekend. As reported by The Indian Express, the Honsla Rakh star credited the reality show for giving her a ‘new identity and emotional bonds’.

She said, “Bigg Boss has given me a lot. A new identity, emotional bonds and a person who I can go to as a friend. It gives me great joy to visit the Bigg Boss OTT house with Sidharth Shukla”. Speaking about the popularity of ‘Sidnaaz’, Shehnaaz reportedly added she’s overwhelmed to “witness the love and support that Sidnaaz fans have been showering on us.”

Even during her recent appearance on the first episode of Social Media Star With Janice Season 3, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge fame candidly spoke about her unique bond with the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actor. When asked the reason why fans still feel connected with the two even after the show has ended.

Shehnaaz Gill said, “The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had the same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family.”

On the professional front, both the stars have a handful of projects in the pipeline. Sidharth Shukla recently featured in the web show, Broken But Beautiful season 3. On the other hand, Shehnaaz will soon be seen sharing the screen space with popular singer and Good Newwz actor Dilijit Dosanjh in Honsla Rakh. The movie is scheduled to hit the silver screen on the occasion of Dussehra, this year.

