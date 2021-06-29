Shehnaaz Gill on why she lost weight: 'In the industry, only slim girls get work'

Shehnaaz Gill addressed her struggle days, weight transformation for work, and other topics in her live session.

The adorable and gorgeous actress Shehnaaz Gill became immensely famous with the show Bigg Boss 13. She became highlighted in the show for her innocent looks and her sweet friendship with Sidharth Shukla. The actress went through a weight transformation after coming out of the show and has now become an internet sensation with her new look. The actress shared her weight loss story and diet in her live session.

As people asked about her amazing weight transformation, she shared, “My team keeps telling me to stop taking sugar and salt. But all that is bakwas. It’s important to keep a check on the quantity. You soon get into a habit of eating less and that’s the key to shed the extra weight,” she shared, adding that she has moong for breakfast with tea, and dal, chawal and sabzi for lunch. For dinner, I just have milk.”

She also said that she is not a gym person and mostly depends on her diet. But she wants to start working out as it will help her stay fit.

One of her fans said she looked more pretty earlier, to which she was a bit upset as she said that, she was pretty then and now also. She said it's not very difficult to become her old version, as all she will have to do will be eating a lot. But she added that for getting work she will have to be slim as the industry only demands that.

She also talked about her work-life struggles which made her the star she is at present. She said, “I have put in a lot of efforts over the years, and now I want only the best for myself.”

She is very excited about the release of her upcoming movie ‘Honsla Rakh’, and said, “I want everyone to whistle when I come on screen. However, even if that doesn’t happen, I hope people like my work. I am really happy that even in such difficult times, I am getting work.”

She also talked about how she became an actress, she told, “I believe one knows where they fit best and luck also plays a factor. All that you need to do is be honest towards your talent.”

She ended the live chat with a self-love note, saying, “It’s best to love yourself. Only then can you love anyone else.”

Credits :Indian Express

