Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts with her swag as she performs to Justin Bieber's 'Peaches' after Selena Gomez's song

Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to share yet another reel video where she jammed another pop sensation, Justin Bieber's song Peaches. Just this week, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant had set the internet on fire with her moves on Selena Gomez's song, Baila Conmigo.

While fans are still trying to recover from Shehnaaz Gill's last video where she danced her heart out to Selena Gomez's song Baila Conmigo, the star of Bigg Boss 13 has gone ahead and dropped yet another reel that is going viral now. Shehnaaz continues to enjoy a massive amount of popularity post her Bigg Boss 13 stint and fans shower a lot of love on her photos on social media. However, now, Shehnaaz went ahead and dropped a video jamming to Justin Bieber's song, Peaches as a part of a trend and won the hearts of her fans.

Taking to her Instagram reels, Shehnaaz dropped a video in which she is seen sitting on the floor in front of her camera as she jammed to Justin's chartbuster Peaches. The gorgeous star is seen clad in a maroon sleeveless tee with baggy white pants. Her hair is initially tied up in the video. However, as she swayed to the beats of the song, Shehnaaz opened her locks and managed to leave her fans in awe of her gorgeous look. The star even added a lot of creative effects to her reel video and managed to leave a mark on people's hearts.

Sharing the video, Shehnaaz captioned it as, "#justinbieber #peaches." Many of her fans commented and showered her with love. A fan wrote, "We love your reels... Please make more reels." Another wrote, "Omgggggg wowwwwww you are looking amazing and awesome and your looks kill me omg and amazing and you are doing great work and I'm really happy for you and love you so much and lots of love from Nepal."

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's video of grooving to Selena's song also is trending on social media. The gorgeous singer-actor managed to grab the limelight post her successful stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz's chemistry with Sidharth Shukla is also loved by fans. Their music video together 'Shona Shona' was loved. Recently, Shehnaaz shot with Diljit Dosanjh for her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh in Canada. Post the shoot, Shehnaaz returned to India. Her music video with Badshah also received a lot of love from netizens.

