Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts as recreates Shilpa Shetty, Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic song Kitaben Bahut Si; Watch

Shehnaaz Gill is a Punjabi singer and actress, who became a renowned name in showbiz after her participation in Salman Khan's reality show, Bigg Boss 13. Her cheerful and raw nature won hearts and even create a soft spot in host Salman Khan's heart. Shehnaaz made her acting debut with the Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh with Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh. Shehnaaz is active on social media and often shares pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. Her snaps and reels go viral within the blink of an eye and fans leave no stones unturned to compliment her charming looks. The actress recently shared a fun dance video on popular 90’s song.

In the video, Shehnaaz has sported the 90’s look with a loose black checked shirt and white bell bottom pants. She paired it with a cute printed headband. She has also sported a broad white belt. She is seen holding a big book in her hands as she sings and dances on the tunes of popular song, ‘Kitaben Bahut Si’, from Shilpa Shetty & Shah Rukh Khan’s movie, Baazigar. Shehnaaz captioned, “tu hi toh mera dost hai @iamkenferns #shehnaazgill”

Numerous fans of the actress commented on the post, like one wrote, “Love you sidnaaz”, another said, “Lovely amazing”. A user wrote, “You both are adorable… keep shining.” Several other dropped heart emojis on the post.

Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming projects

On the professional front, Shehnaaz Gill is all geared up for her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's film, 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.' The actress was earlier paired opposite Aayush Sharma, however, due to creative differences, he opted out of the film. Reportedly, his track has been completely altered and Jassie Gill has been roped in to play his character. Apart from them, reports suggest that Siddharth Nigam and Palak Tiwari have also been taken on board for this Salman Khan starrer.

