Shehnaaz Gill wins hearts as she dons an ethnic look & flaunts her desi moves on a Punjabi wedding song; WATCH

Popular star Shehnaaz Gill is quite a rage on social media since her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Recently, she released a video on her Instagram handle where she was grooving to a Punjabi wedding song and seeing it, netizens could not stop gushing over her.

Actress and Singer Shehnaaz Gill managed to make a special place in people's hearts for herself with her cute antics on Bigg Boss 13. Her cute chemistry with Sidharth Shukla on the show also became the talk of the town. Post the show, Shehnaaz managed to connect with her millions of fans on social media and since then, she has been entertaining them via her handles. On Wednesday, Shehnaaz went ahead to share a fun video that gave all a sneak peek into her love for Punjabi classic music and traditional look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz shared a video in which she is seen grooving to a popular old Punjabi wedding song by Prakash Kaur and Surinder Kaur. The song on which Shehnaaz is seen performing is Mainu Deor De Vyah De Vich and it is an old classic Punjabi number. She is seen clad in a black and pink Anarkali suit with a red and golden dupatta. The gorgeous star grooved away to the beats of the Punjabi song and her infectious smile left her fans in complete awe.

Take a look: (Click HERE to see the video)

Post her stint in Bigg Boss 13 ended, Shehnaaz went on to do a couple of music videos and one of them, Shona Shona with Sidharth Shukla, managed to top the charts. She also went ahead and signed a Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh with Diljit Dosanjh. For the film, Shehnaaz went to Canada to shoot with Diljit and other stars like Sonam Bajwa. Her photos with Diljit left netizens excited to see them together on the big screen. Lately, she has been in the news for her fun reel videos. Recently, she also went ahead and urged her fans to watch Sidharth Shukla's debut web series, Broken But Beautiful 3.

Also Read|Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill dishes out true Punjaban vibes as she dons a suit and dupatta

Credits :Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Share your comment ×