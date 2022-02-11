Shehnaaz Gill wishes to 'fly away too' like the birds on the beach in her playful video

Shehnaaz Gill is a highly adored actress of the entertainment industry, owing to her innocence and cute looks. The Punjabi actress came to limelight with her entry in the reality show Bigg Boss 13 as a contestant. She charmed the audience with her delightful smile and genuine personality. The actress is loved for being full of life and she has recently shared a glimpse of the same in her recent video as she enjoys at a beach.

Shehnaaz Gill has recently shared a video on social media, where she is seen running around at beach and playing the birds. She looks adorable like a child as she enjoys by herself on the beach. She has worn a black top and baggy denims with black shoes. Her hair is flowing in air and she has worn black frame glasses. As she runs around the birds, she wishes to fly away like them. She captioned, “wish i could fly away too”

See video here-

The actress has earlier shared a reel with Shilpa Shetty, which became quite viral. They are seen enacting Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue, ‘Such a boring day’ from her stay in Bigg Boss 13 house, which went viral on social media. Shilpa Shetty and Shehnaaz Gill’s expressions are not only hilarious but also absolutely adorable. Shehnaaz is looking dazzling in an all-black outfit and high ponytail. Shilpa Shetty had worn an orange flowy attire. The duo made the reel in between their recent shoot for an upcoming project.

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen on TV screens as she visited the sets of Bigg Boss 15 finale and had done a special dance performance.



