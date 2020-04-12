Shehnaaz Gill works out in the morning during lockdown

Former "Bigg Boss 13" contestant Shehnaaz Gill is utilising her lockdown time into self care and working out.

Shehnaaz, who is fondly called as "Punjab ki Katrina", took to her Instagram stories and shared a photograph of the sun.

She captioned the image, which was taken at 6.58 a.m.: "Working out makes me feel free and alive."

On the work front, Shehnaaz recently featured in a music video with her "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant titled "Bhula Dunga". The song was released on March 24 on Indie Music Label's official YouTube channel and is composed by Darshan Raval.

The romantic track's video showcases the sizzling chemistry between Sidharth and Shehnaaz, who made a lot of headlines for their close bond in the reality show.

Also Read Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to collaborate for two music videos after Bhula Dunga's success?

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More