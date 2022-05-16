Shehnaaz Gill wows fans as she shines in a black bodycon leather dress & high heels for a photoshoot; PICS

Shehnaaz Gill is among the most fashionable actress in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with the show Bigg Boss 13, where she received the love of the audience for her charming looks and her innocence. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and she often shares pictures and videos of herself with her fans. Shehnaaz has recently shared a set of pictures from her latest photoshoot as she looks stunning in a black leather dress.

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared pictures from her photoshoot with celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani. She is looking stunning in a shiny black bodycon leather short dress. She has paired the look with black heels with stylish earrings. Her hair is inside parting and tied up in a bun. Her make-up is gorgeous with smokey eyes and red lipstick. Her fans are amazed by several poses of the actress for the shoot. She captioned the post, “One Day or Day One? You decide…”

See the post here-

The actress had earlier shared a post on social media, in which she sported a bright red suit and beautiful chandbalis. She is seen dancing and enjoying herself on the balcony as she cherishes the mesmerizing view of the Mumbai skyline. She is also seen smelling the beautiful flowers as she dances to the popular song Pasoori from Coke Studio. “Aa chale lekar tujhe, hai Jahan silsile,” she captioned the video.

Shehnaaz was last seen opposite Punjabi actor Diljit Dosanjh in a popular movie, Honsla Rakh. As per reports, she will now be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Bollywood film, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Also read- Shehnaaz Gill is spotted in the city in a black outfit amid her Bollywood debut rumours; PICS