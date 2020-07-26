Shehnaaz Gill wraps herself in a comfy blanket to reveal her 'weekend mood'; See photo

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her 'weekend mood' with a beautiful smile as she relaxes on a pillow. Take a look at the Bigg Boss 13 finalists latest social media picture here.

Shehnaaz Gill is the epitome of cuteness and beauty. The Punjabi kudi earned a massive fan following, after her amazing stint on Bigg Boss 13. It's been six months since the show has bid adieu, but the craze for Shehnaaz has stayed intact. In fact, it has only increased in these months, as people have been falling in love with her friendly and humble nature. Every time she posts something on social media, it spreads like wildfire, and this is what happened a few moments ago.

The young start dropped a surprise for her fans on a Sunday morning to add charm to their weekend. Shehnaaz shared a beautiful picture of herself, wrapped in a blanket as she flaunted her 'weekend mood,' and wished her extended family aka fans a 'good morning.' Well, after Shehnaaz's sweet morning wish, her fans are surely left overwhelmed. In the photo, Shehnaaz is seen flashing her infectious smile as she relaxes on a pillow wrapped in a shimmery maroon blanket, and looks adorable as usual. Her glowing skin and beautiful eyes are sweeping fans off their feet, and they cannot stop praising her for her incredible beauty.

Within moments, her post was bombarded with numerous comments from fans who couldn't stop gushing over her cuteness. Shehnaaz recently also thanked Bigg Boss for giving her all that she ever desired in life.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's latest picture here:

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last in a music video titled 'Kurta Pajama' opposite Tony Kakkar. The peppy song was dropped a few days ago and received an overwhelming response from fans. What are your thoughts on Shehnaaz's recent picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

