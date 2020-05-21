Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz on rape charges against father: Case has been filed but allegations are false

Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha has finally opened up about the rape allegations against his father Santok Singh. Here's what he has to say.

Today morning and shocking news broke out that left many Shehnaaz Gill fans upset, heartbroken and shocked. Media reports stated that Shehnaaz's father, Santok Singh, has been charged with rape allegations. Yes, the Bigg Boss 13 finalists' father was booked for allegedly raping a 40-year-old woman in Jalandhar Punjab. Reportedly, Santok Singh raped the lady in his car at gunpoint on May 14 (2020). Allegedly he even threatened to kill her if she filed a complaint. However on Tuesday (May 19) the victim gathered courage and filed an FIR against him.

The news has left everyone utterly shocked and fans of Shehnaaz Gill were waiting for her to come out and speak on the same. While she has not come out to talk about the controversy, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaz Badesha has finally opened up about the rape allegations against his father. In a chat with a leading entertainment portal, Shebaz rubbished the charges levied on his father and denied all the allegations against him by the woman. However, he did not deny that a police complaint has been registered.

ALSO READ: Shehnaaz Gill's father accused of rape at gunpoint; Police files complaint

Talking about the issue, Shehbaz admitted that a case against Santok Singh has been with the Punjab police. However, he said that they are all completely false allegations against him. He said that the lady is trying to defame his father. Sharing his ordeal Shehbaz said that they all are extremely disturbed at the moment, but they are also sure that nothing will happen because the woman is lying and they have enough proof. Further he also mentioned that the area where the woman claims that the incident took place is under CCTV surveillance and they have arranged for its recording.

When questioned who the woman is and why she wants to defame Santok Singh and the family, Shehbaz replied saying that she is not known to him. He does not know her as Shehnaaz and he has shifted to Mumbai for some time now. He added, 'All what we know is my father is not wrong and justice will be served to him soon.'

Neither Shehnaaz nor Shehbaz are planning to go back to Punjab to be with their family during these tough times. What are your thoughts on the whole controversy? Let us know in the comment section below.

