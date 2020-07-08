Shehnaaz Gill's crazy dance on 'Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan' will make you miss her antics from Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill flaunting her amazing dancing and acting skills on a peppy track in a throwback video proves that she is a 'complete entertainer.' Take a look.

Shehnaaz Gill is a complete package of entertainment, and we're not exaggerating. She can make any dull moment fun and happening, and bring a smile on people's faces. She entered the Bigg Boss 13 house with full zeal and exited the house with the same enthusiasm. Her journey in the 'tedha' season was a roller-coaster ride. From making connections to fighting with co-contestants, the Punjabi Kudi had her own ups and downs. However, she managed to grab eyeballs every single day with her amazing dancing, singing, acting, and comic skills. Well, to put it simply, Shehnaaz was her real and raw self in BB 13, and she received immense love for being who she is.

While her cuteness and innocence won millions of hearts, her fun-loving antics and playful nature tickled people's funny bones. She had a gala time on 's show and made sure she spread happiness all around. As Shehnaaz multiple times said on the show, 'I'm here to entertain everyone,' and she did it fantastically. However, the show is now over, and fans are missing Shehnaaz onscreen. If you're missing Shehnaaz too, we've got our hands on a throwback video of the diva, and it will certainly make you smile. Well, some die-hard fans will also miss the Punjabi ki 's masti and antics in the BB 13 house more, after watching the video.

In the video, Shehhnaaz is seen flaunting her amazing acting skills and crazy dance moves on the famous track, 'Teri Pyari Pyari Do Akhiyan' and it is just too cute to be missed. The clip begins with a dialogue where Shehnaaz is seen venting her emotions, however, within a flip of a second, her mood changes and she dances crazily. Her expressions and moves are just on point, and she definitely looks adorable as always. With open hair and a checkered shirt, Shehnaaz looks beautiful.

Take a look at Shehnaaz's throwback video here:

Well, this 'old is gold' video is surely a treat for all Shehnaazains (fans of Shehnaaz Kaur Gill), who have been yearning to see her onscreen. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

