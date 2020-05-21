Shehnaaz Gill's father accused of rape at gunpoint; Police files complaint

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santok Singh, has been booked by the Punjab Police on rape charges. Read details inside.

In an extremely shocking piece of news Shehnaaz Gill's father, Santok Singh has been accused of rape. Yes, media reports suggest that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant's father allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint. As per the reports in Dainik Bhaskar, Santok Singh aka Sukh Pradhan has been booked by the Punjab Police on rape charges. The report states that 40-year-old Jalandhar based has lady had accused Shehnaaz's father of raping her in his car at gunpoint. Reportedly, the incident took place on May 14 (2020), but an FIR was lodged on Tuesday (May 19, 2020), after the victim filed a case.

The media report further reveals that the victim had gone to Sukh Pradhan's house to meet her boyfriend. It was there when Shehnaaz's father stopped her and allegedly raped her in his car. The woman in question revealed that she had gone to Santok Singh's house to meet Randhir Singh Sidhu, with whom she has a good bond since the past 12 years. However, a day before the incident, the two had gotten into a fight. She then came to know that Randhir is staying at Santok Singh's hose in Ajit Nagar.

On 14 May at around 5.30 pm, she drove to his place in her car along with her friend Seema. She said that Shehnaaz's father was waiting for her outside the house. In a bid to make her meet Randhir, he asked her to take a seat in his car. The victim has accused Santok Singh of raping her near Rohi Bridge in his car at gunpoint. Later, he threatened to kill her if she told about the incident to anyone and drove her near his house, where her friend Seema was waiting for them to return.

Harpreet Kaur, the in-charge inspector said that a rape case has been registered against Santok Singh as per the complaint of the woman. They have searched Santok Singh's house, but the accused is absconding. The police investigation is on, and further details will be revealed after proper inquiry. The truth regarding the alleged rape case will be out only after proper investigation and inquiry by the police officials.

